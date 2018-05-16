Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Extends hit streak to eight
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Oakland.
Benintendi extended his hitting streak to eight games and finished a triple short of the cycle, but his biggest impact may have been on the bases in the first inning. With the Red Sox trailing 2-0, Benintendi got caught between third and home and made the third out of the inning. It was the latest blunder for Benintendi, whose aggressive base running has turned into a liability.
