Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Game-time call vs. Yankees
Benintendi (foot) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against New York, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi was held out of Monday's matchup after fouling a ball off his foot in Sunday's series finale. However, manager Alex Cora was optimistic about Benintendi's chances of returning for Tuesday's clash and noted that his starting left fielder's foot is feeling much better already, per Cotillo.
