Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Game-winning homer

Benintendi went 1-for-6 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Benintendi took Yefry Ramirez deep in the 12th inning for his fourth home run of the season. It was also his second homer in the past week, an otherwise productive stretch for him as he has hone 9-for-26 with five runs scored and four RBI since May 2. Despite not standing out in any category, Benintendi is off to a solid start this season, hitting .280/.366/.447 across 155 plate appearances.

