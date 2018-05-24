Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets breather Thursday
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Benintendi is hitting a solid .317/.387/.549 with four homers through 93 plate appearances this month, but he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting 18 straight games in the outfield. The Red Sox will go with J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts from left to right in their outfield Thursday.
