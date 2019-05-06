Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets breather

Benintendi is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

With the Red Sox in the midst of a stretch of 12 games in 12 days, Benintendi will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off. The outfielder has started the past 16 games, slashing .297/.395/.453 with a pair of homers and a pair of steals in that stretch. J.D. Martinez will cover left field in his stead, with Rafael Devers starting at DH and Eduardo Nunez at the hot corner as a result.