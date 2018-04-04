Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets on base five times Tuesday

Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two walks, was hit by a pitch, scored two runs and knocked in one in Tuesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Benintendi opened the season with an 0-for-10 slump, which prompted a day off Sunday, and the hitless skein reached 13 at-bats before his swinging-bunt single Monday. Despite these early struggles, the Marlins respected Benintendi in the top of the 13th, giving him an intentional pass in order to get to Hanley Ramirez, who plated the go-ahead runs with a double.