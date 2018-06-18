Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes 3-for-4 against Mariners
Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in Boston's 9-3 victory over Seattle on Sunday.
Benintendi had gone hitless in his last eight at-bats coming into the game, but he got right back to his hot-hitting ways of recent weeks with this three-hit effort that also saw him pocket his 12th steal of the year. He's having a terrific season at the plate so far, with a .299/.383/.542 slash line to go along with 12 homers, 18 doubles and five triples through 264 at-bats.
