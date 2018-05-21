Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep Sunday

Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.

Following Sunday's three-hit performance, Benintendi now has back-to-back multi-hit games -- he's also hit a home run in each of his last two games. Through 44 games this season he's batting a respectable .285 with five home runs and 29 RBI. The 23-year-old will look to continue hitting at a similar clip as Boston takes on Tampa Bay in a three-game set.