Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep Sunday
Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
Following Sunday's three-hit performance, Benintendi now has back-to-back multi-hit games -- he's also hit a home run in each of his last two games. Through 44 games this season he's batting a respectable .285 with five home runs and 29 RBI. The 23-year-old will look to continue hitting at a similar clip as Boston takes on Tampa Bay in a three-game set.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Pops fourth homer Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Extends hit streak to eight•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in loss•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in two•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...