Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in loss
Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.
The 23-year-old also reached twice more with a pair of walks. Following last year's 20 home run campaign, the long ball Wednesday was just Benintendi's second of the season. He's struggled to both hit the ball hard and in the air thus far, so he'll have to improve in both of those areas to get going in the power department.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in two•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Breaks through with first homer•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Continues delivering at the dish•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...