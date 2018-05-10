Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in loss

Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

The 23-year-old also reached twice more with a pair of walks. Following last year's 20 home run campaign, the long ball Wednesday was just Benintendi's second of the season. He's struggled to both hit the ball hard and in the air thus far, so he'll have to improve in both of those areas to get going in the power department.