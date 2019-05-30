Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in return to lineup

Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a double, home run, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Indians.

Benintendi was out of the lineup Tuesday even with a right-hander on the mound after hitting just .172/.310/.224 across his last 14 contests. However, he responded with a big performance Wednesday, smacking an RBI double in the second inning followed by a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He now has six home runs on the season, and despite a disappointing .260 batting average, he's managed to get on base at a .355 clip while also swiping seven stolen bases through 50 contests.