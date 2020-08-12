Benintendi was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right rib cage, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Benintendi apparently picked up the injury during a rundown in Tuesday's loss. X-rays came back negative, but the issue is still serious enough to keep the outfielder sidelined for at least 10 days. In his absence, Kevin Pillar, Alex Verdugo and Jackie Bradley should handle the majority of outfield duties for Boston. Ryan Weber was added to the roster in a corresponding move.