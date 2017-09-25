Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Monday
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Benintendi has started 11 straight games for the Red Sox, going .283/.377/.391 with nine RBI over that stretch, but he'll get the day off with a southpaw (Brett Anderson) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Chris Young will draw the start in left field, batting seventh.
