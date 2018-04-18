Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Wednesday

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Benintendi will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after starting each of the previous five games in the outfield and going 7-for-21 with six RBI over that stretch. With Benintendi on the bench, Mitch Moreland will pick up a start at first base while Hanley Ramirez shifts to DH and J.D. Martinez slides to left field.