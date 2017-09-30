Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Historic 20/20 season

Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Saturday's division-clinching 6-3 win over the Astros.

With exactly 20 home runs and 20 steals, the 23-year-old becomes the youngest left fielder to log a 20/20 campaign since Barry Bonds in 1987, according to Ryan Spaeder of Sporting News. Benintendi also has a .271 average, 90 RBI and 84 runs, and will enter 2018 as one of the top five-category outfielders on draft boards.