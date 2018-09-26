Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits bench for Game 2 of twin bill

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi will head to the bench for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Game 1 as the Red Sox cruised to a 19-3 victory. Sam Travis is starting in left field and hitting eighth in his stead.