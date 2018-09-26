Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits bench for Game 2 of twin bill
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Benintendi will head to the bench for the second half of Wednesday's twin bill after going 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Game 1 as the Red Sox cruised to a 19-3 victory. Sam Travis is starting in left field and hitting eighth in his stead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates run, swipes bag vs. O's•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting out series finale•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....