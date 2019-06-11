Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits first HR off lefty

Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

Benintendi gave Boston an early lead when he drove in Mookie Betts ahead of him with a first-inning home run off left-hander Mike Minor. The homer extended his hitting streak to eight games (11-for-36, .306). Benintendi has sat against a couple of left-handers recently -- he has a .654 OPS against them -- but was in the lineup Monday and popped his first home run of the season off a southpaw.

More News
Our Latest Stories