Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits second homer off lefty
Benintendi went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-6 win over Atlanta.
Benintendi's homer came off left-handed reliever Jesse Biddle, just his second homer off a southpaw in the majors. He's hitting .214 against left-handers this season, .220 for his career, and entered Saturday's game with the fourth-worst OPS against port-siders (.572) of any big-leaguer with at least 200 plate appearances. Benintendi hit well against them in the minors, but was largely platooned in the majors by previous manager John Farrell. The Red Sox entered the game ranked 28th in the majors with a .662 OPS off southpaws, and the recently dropped Hanley Ramirez was one of the few that hit them well. They'll need Benintendi to start producing against left-handers, and he'll be given plenty of opportunities to improve going forward.
