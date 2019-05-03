Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits third homer
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in Boston's 6-4 loss to the White Sox on Thursday.
The outfielder had a good game out of the leadoff spot, reaching base three times and checking in with his third long ball of the season with this third-inning solo blast off Lucas Giolito. He's been a recent fixture atop the order, and is now slashing .273/.349/.436 through 110 at-bats.
