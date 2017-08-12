Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits two homers, drives in six
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Saturday's win over the Yankees.
The 23-year-old connected on a pair of three-run homers, both off Luis Severino. Benintendi has been on an excellent run of late, hitting safely in all but one start so far this month, with six multi-hit games and four homers over that span. He's establishing himself as an upper-tier fantasy outfielder.
