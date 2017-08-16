Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hitting third vs. Cards
Benintendi (knee) is starting in left field and hitting third Wednesday against the Cardinals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
He left Tuesday's game as a precaution after getting hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, and it was indeed a minor issue, as he is back in for the following game. Benintendi is red hot, hitting .361/.437/.656 with five home runs and five steals over his last 61 at-bats.
