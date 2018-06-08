Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers again Thursday
Benintendi went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Tigers.
Benintendi homered for the fourth time in five games, and now has 11 home runs on the season. The young left-hander has shown little ability to hit against southpaws in his limited career sample -- he had a .309 slugging percentage against them in 218 career plate appearances entering Thursday's game -- but his last two home runs have come against left-handed pitching. That adds to his impressive overall performance this season, as he ranks among the American League leaders in most hitting statistics.
