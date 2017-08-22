Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers in loss to Indians
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Cleveland.
While Benintendi isn't posting big numbers in any particular stat column, the rookie is turning in a strong cross-category showing. He's now up to a .279/.358/.449 with 18 homers, 70 RBI , 14 stolen bases and 64 runs. It's also encouraging that Benintendi appears to be solidifying himself as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup.
