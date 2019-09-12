Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: In September slide

Benintendi went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Benintendi, much like the Red Sox as a whole, is in a slide this month. He has one hit in his last 22 at-bats. There will be organizational changes during the offseason, but Benintendi is expected to be part of the core in 2020.

