Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: In Wednesday's lineup

Benintendi (leg) is in the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi hit his leg with a foul ball on two occasions Tuesday, but was confident that he'd be ready to play Wednesday night. That will be the case, as he's starting in left field and hitting third. He'll look to get back on track at the plate, as he's posted a disappointing .200 batting average over the last seven games.