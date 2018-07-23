Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in two Sunday

Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Tigers.

Benintendi, who missed the final three games before the All-Star break while on the bereavement list, has returned to duty and went 5-for-10 in the three-game series in Detroit. He's batting .514 (19-for-37) with six extra-base hits, 12 runs scored and six RBI over his last 10 games.

