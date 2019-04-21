Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks two hits, steals base

Benintendi went 2-for-6 with a stolen base in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Rays.

Benintendi is starting to heat up, collecting his sixth multi-hit game and second stolen base this month. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .282/.346/.451 in 82 plate appearances in 2019.

