Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks two hits, steals base
Benintendi went 2-for-6 with a stolen base in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Rays.
Benintendi is starting to heat up, collecting his sixth multi-hit game and second stolen base this month. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .282/.346/.451 in 82 plate appearances in 2019.
