Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Leaves game with quad
Benintendi left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a quadriceps injury, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Benintendi, who was replaced by Sam Travis in left field, is not in the starting lineup for the London Series finale, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Benintendi had been fighting leg issues in the days leading up to the weekend series against the Yankees and is apparently still feeling it. Travis is starting in left field Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Returns Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Available off bench•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Second straight day off•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Resting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches base three times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...