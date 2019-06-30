Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Leaves game with quad

Benintendi left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a quadriceps injury, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Benintendi, who was replaced by Sam Travis in left field, is not in the starting lineup for the London Series finale, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Benintendi had been fighting leg issues in the days leading up to the weekend series against the Yankees and is apparently still feeling it. Travis is starting in left field Sunday.

