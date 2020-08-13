Benintendi (ribs) is expected to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the IL earlier in the day with a strained right rib cage, and the severity of the strain will apparently require him to be sidelined for more than 10 days. Benintendi should be considered out indefinitely until the team provides a more specific recovery timeline. Alex Verdugo, Jackie Bradly and Kevin Pillar should handle to bulk of the outfield work for the Red Sox.