Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Limping after game
Benintendi fouled a ball of his kneecap and was seen limping in the clubhouse following Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Benintendi stayed on the ground for a while but stayed in the game. He acknowledged the knee hurt at first but was confident it would be okay. Benintendi, Boston's leadoff hitter, is 2-for-12 with two walks over the first three games.
