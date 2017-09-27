Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Limping following Tuesday's game

Benintendi hit himself with two foul balls Tuesday night and was seen icing his right leg following the game, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Benintendi fouled one ball off the back of his kneecap and another off his shin. He was seen walking with a slight limp but assured onlookers he was fine. Per usual, we'll need to see how the leg responds the day after to determine his availability for Wednesday's series finale against the Blue Jays.