Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Limping following Tuesday's game
Benintendi hit himself with two foul balls Tuesday night and was seen icing his right leg following the game, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Benintendi fouled one ball off the back of his kneecap and another off his shin. He was seen walking with a slight limp but assured onlookers he was fine. Per usual, we'll need to see how the leg responds the day after to determine his availability for Wednesday's series finale against the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Drives in three Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Gets breather Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Knocks in three Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Crushes 19th homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Homers in loss to Indians•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...