Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Listed as possible leadoff man

Benintendi was mentioned alongside new teammate Alex Verdugo (oblique) by interim manager Ron Roenicke as a possible leadoff man following the trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi's career 109 wRC+ is nearly identical to Verdugo's 107 mark, though he managed a career-worst 100 wRC+ last season and may need to show signs of a bounceback if he's to win the competition. Even with Betts now in Los Angeles, the top of the Red Sox's order remains strong, and whoever becomes the leadoff hitter will get to bat in front of Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.