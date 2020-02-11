Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Listed as possible leadoff man
Benintendi was mentioned alongside new teammate Alex Verdugo (oblique) by interim manager Ron Roenicke as a possible leadoff man following the trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Benintendi's career 109 wRC+ is nearly identical to Verdugo's 107 mark, though he managed a career-worst 100 wRC+ last season and may need to show signs of a bounceback if he's to win the competition. Even with Betts now in Los Angeles, the top of the Red Sox's order remains strong, and whoever becomes the leadoff hitter will get to bat in front of Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Signs two-year deal•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Productive work with hitting coach•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Remains on bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Two hits in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Hitting Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Roto Pitching Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
Catcher will always be among the weakest positions in Fantasy Baseball, but Scott White says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball rankings, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Mookie Betts is in the NL now, but as Scott White points out, it was still pitching that ruled...