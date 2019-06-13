Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Logs three extra-base hits
Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.
Benintendi jump started the Red Sox offense early and often, scoring the first run after smacking a double in the first frame. He followed that up with an RBI triple two innings later and hit his second double of the contest in the fifth inning, driving in a run. While his season-long numbers remain underwhelming, Benintendi has been much more productive of late, scoring at least one run in eight consecutive games and recording seven extra-base hits in that span. He now has a .270/.360/.443 line across 285 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Ejected from Tuesday's contest•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits first HR off lefty•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Sitting against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Reaches four times in win•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Goes yard in return to lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...