Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Logs three extra-base hits

Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Rangers.

Benintendi jump started the Red Sox offense early and often, scoring the first run after smacking a double in the first frame. He followed that up with an RBI triple two innings later and hit his second double of the contest in the fifth inning, driving in a run. While his season-long numbers remain underwhelming, Benintendi has been much more productive of late, scoring at least one run in eight consecutive games and recording seven extra-base hits in that span. He now has a .270/.360/.443 line across 285 plate appearances for the season.