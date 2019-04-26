Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Looking like leadoff hitter

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 7-3 win over Detroit.

Benintendi cracked a pair of doubles in the game, which resembled the Red Sox of last season when they bludgeoned opponents with men in scoring position. After a hiccup to start the season, the 24-year-old outfielder is looking like a leadoff hitter, having reached base safely in 11 straight games and 17 of the last 18. He's currently getting on base at a .384 clip, a career high in that category. With Mookie Betts rounding into form (11-for-26 in last seven games) behind him, the Red Sox are packing a potentially productive one-two punch at the top of the order.