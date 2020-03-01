Play

Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Managing quad tightness

Benintendi is dealing with quadriceps tightness but could return to game action Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has been held out since the issue cropped up Thursday, but his expected quick return to the lineup indicates it's a minor injury. Benintendi is expected to begin the season working as Boston's leadoff man after the departure of Mookie Betts.

