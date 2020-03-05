Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Manning right field Thursday

Benintendi (quad) will man right field and hit leadoff in Thursday's spring game against the Astros, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Benintendi's injury has limited him to just one appearance as the DH since Feb. 27, but he is set to both hit and play the field Thursday, so it seems he has put the soreness behind him. It's notable that he will line up in right field, as he has not made a start in that spot in a big-league game.