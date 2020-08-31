Benintendi (ribs) may not return to action before the end of the season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated Monday that the Red Sox were "still optimistic" that the outfielder would be able to return, but the fact that it's been framed in those terms suggests it's far from guaranteed. Benintendi was rather unproductive prior to suffering his strained rib cage, hitting .103/.314/.128 in 14 games.