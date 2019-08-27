Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: May not return until Friday

Benintendi (side) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, but he may not return to the lineup until Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi hasn't gotten into a game since leaving Saturday's contest against the Padres due to side tightness. He's not expected to do so Tuesday but could appear Wednesday off the bench before potentially returning to the lineup following Thursday's day off.

More News
Our Latest Stories