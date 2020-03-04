Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: May play field Thursday

Interim manager Ron Roenicke suggested that Benintendi (quadriceps) might be cleared to play the outfield in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

After experiencing minor quad tightness just under a week ago, Benintendi returned from a three-game absence to serve as Boston's designated hitter Tuesday against the Yankees. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the 9-1 loss, but more importantly, he didn't experience any setbacks with the quad. Benintendi was scheduled to do outfield drills Wednesday, so if he responds well to that activity, expect him to have a defensive role versus Houston.