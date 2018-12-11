Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: New leadoff man in 2019
Manager Alex Cora said Benintendi will bat leadoff in 2019, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Benintendi primarily hit second in 2018, but he'll swap places in the order with Mookie Betts next season as the Red Sox look to maximize Betts' value. The 24-year-old hit atop the order 21 times last season -- primarily when Betts was unavailable -- slashing .322/.381/.598 with five homers and three stolen bases in those contests. While his move to the leadoff spot will likely cut into his RBI total in 2019, he should benefit from an uptick in runs with Betts and J.D. Martinez both hitting behind him.
