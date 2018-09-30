Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not in Sunday's lineup
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Benintendi started six of the last seven games and is 10-for-27 with six RBI in his last 31 plate appearances, but he'll nonetheless head to the bench for the regular season finale. Brock Holt will start in left field and bat second for Boston. Benintendi has a .290/.366/.465 slash line with 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases in 579 at-bats this season, although he could still come off the bench Sunday.
