Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not starting Sunday

Benintendi left Saturday's game against the Yankees with a quadriceps injury and won't play in Sunday's series finale in London, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Sam Travis, who replaced Benintendi in left field Saturday, will draw the start in the series finale, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Benintendi had been fighting leg issues in the days leading up to the weekend series and is apparently still feeling it.