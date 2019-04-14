Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Now included in lineup

Updating a previous report, Benintendi will start in left field and lead off in Sunday's game against the Orioles, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com .

Benintendi had been on track for his second rest day of the season, but he'll instead remain in the starting nine after the Red Sox scratched Jackie Bradley for an undisclosed reason. The addition of Benintendi pushes Dustin Pedroia down to sixth in the order.