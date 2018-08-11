Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench for evening game

Benintendi will get a rest for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Benintendi went 1-for-5 in the afternoon game. J.D. Martinez will head out to left field, with Eduardo Nunez getting a start as the designated hitter.

