Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench for evening game
Benintendi will get a rest for the second half of Saturday's doubleheader against Baltimore, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi went 1-for-5 in the afternoon game. J.D. Martinez will head out to left field, with Eduardo Nunez getting a start as the designated hitter.
