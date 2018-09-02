Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: On bench Sunday
Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Benintendi heads to the bench after starting the last five games, and is 4-for-32 with a .493 OPS in his last 38 plate appearances. J.D. Martinez will start in left field Sunday while Brock Holt serves as designated hitter.
