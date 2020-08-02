Benintendi is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Benintendi is out of three lefty-hitting lineup regulars that will take a seat in the series finale with southpaw James Paxton on the bump for New York. First baseman Mitch Moreland and outfielder Alex Verdugo will join Benintendi on the bench. Benintendi has just two hits -- a single and a double -- in 34 at-bats this season.