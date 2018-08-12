Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of action Sunday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Benintendi is just 5-for-21 (.238) in his career against Orioles' starter Alex Cobb, so manager Alex Cora decided it would be a good day to get his young outfielder a day off. J.D. Martinez will head out to left field to replace him in the field while Steve Pearce logs a start at designated hitter.