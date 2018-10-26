Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Game 3 lineup

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Manager Alex Cora didn't want to lose J.D. Martinez's bat in Dodger Stadium, so Benintendi will take a seat while Martinez draws the start in right field. Look for Benintendi to join Friday's game as a defensive replacement for Martinez if the Red Sox hold a lead going into the final few innings.