Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of Game 3 lineup
Benintendi is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Manager Alex Cora didn't want to lose J.D. Martinez's bat in Dodger Stadium, so Benintendi will take a seat while Martinez draws the start in right field. Look for Benintendi to join Friday's game as a defensive replacement for Martinez if the Red Sox hold a lead going into the final few innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Hits bench for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Plates run, swipes bag vs. O's•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Takes seat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...