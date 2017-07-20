Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Thursday

Benintendi is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Benintendi receives a standard off day following six straight starts in the past five games, including two long extra-inning affairs. In his place, Chris Young draws the start in left field while batting second.

