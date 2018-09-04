Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Tuesday

Benintendi is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Braves, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

With the game being played in a National League park, someone had to make way for regular designated hitter J.D. Martinez in the outfield. That role went to Jackie Bradley in the first game of the series and will go to Andrew Benintendi in the second. Expect the young outfielder back in the lineup Wednesday.

