Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi: Out of lineup Wednesday
Benintendi is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.
Benintendi will receive a breather after starting the past six games, going 7-for-23 with four RBI during that span. Manager Alex Cora will place J.D. Martinez in left field and give Mitch Moreland a start at first during Wednesday's contest.
